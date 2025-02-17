AIRLINK 186.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
FCCL 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.56%)
FFL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
HUBC 131.75 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
OGDC 200.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.92%)
PACE 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.26%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.57%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.28%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TRG 64.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-4.69%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,737 Decreased By -82 (-0.69%)
BR30 34,602 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 111,680 Decreased By -405 (-0.36%)
KSE30 34,802 Decreased By -144.3 (-0.41%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 10:11am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market during Monday’s trading session.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 279.05, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.16 or 0.06% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.21, against 279.05 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the yen rose on Monday in a boost from upbeat Japanese GDP data, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars held broadly steady ahead of policy decisions later in the week.

The US dollar was on the back foot as traders assessed recent weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data which have reignited bets for more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The yen was last 0.27% stronger at 151.94 per US dollar, reversing losses from earlier in the session.

Traders are now pricing in roughly another 35 basis points worth of rate hikes by December.

In the broader market, the US dollar was struggling to recoup its losses after a selloff on the back of Friday’s weak US retail sales data and as investors cheered the delay in the implementation of Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Geopolitics also remained in focus with reports that talks aimed at ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict will begin in Saudi Arabia this week, though the participants are not entirely clear.

The US dollar index last stood at 106.79, after tumbling 1.2% last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a fourth day on Monday on expectations a Russia-Ukraine peace deal could ease sanctions disrupting supply flows and on concerns that global tariff wars could slow economic growth and weaken energy demand.

Brent crude futures slid 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.59 a barrel by 0112 GMT. Brent has slumped 3.1% in the past four sessions.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.51 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.3%. WTI is down 3.8% over the past four sessions, and earlier on Monday dropped to as low as $70.12, its lowest since December 30.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

Read more stories