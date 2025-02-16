AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi train station

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

At least 15 people were dead and another 15 injured in a stampede at the main railway station in New Delhi on Saturday night as pilgrims waited to board trains to the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2000 local time (1430 GMT) on two platforms as passengers waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, where the festival is being held, news broadcaster NDTV said.

The death toll included 10 women and three children, local media said.

“People were running across platforms and there was a chaotic situation that led to people falling on each other,” a man who saw the stampede told ANI.

Delhi’s chief minister Atishi, who only uses one name, told reporters 15 people had died while NDTV reported that the death toll had hit 18 people.

She said on X that many of the victims were pilgrims on their way to the festival.

“Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

Authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident and said the situation was now under control.

Major stampedes in India over the years

Dozens of people were killed in a pre-dawn stampede at the festival - which is held once every 12 years - last month as tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters on the most auspicious day of the six-week festival.

The Hindu festival has been expected to draw some 400 million people overall, according to officials, compared with the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia that drew 1.8 million last year.

India has witnessed several rail accidents in the last two years, including a collision in 2023 that killed at least 288 people.

Indian railways is the fourth largest train network in the world and is undergoing a $30 billion upgrade, as part Modi’s push to boost connectivity.

Saudi Arabia New Delhi Pilgrims stampede at New Delhi train station Hindu Maha Kumbh festival Prayagraj city Delhi’s chief minister Atishi,

Comments

200 characters

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi train station

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Read more stories