Sports

Pakistan win toss, bat against New Zealand in tri-series final

AFP Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 02:10pm

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat Friday in the tri-series final against New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan, who lost to New Zealand but beat South Africa in previous matches, brought in all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in place of pacer Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand, who won both their games, left out pace bowlers Ben Sears and Matt Henry, bringing in Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith.

Pakistan storm into tri-series final with record-breaking chase

The final is a dress rehearsal for the opening match of the Champions Trophy between the same teams on Wednesday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

