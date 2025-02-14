Sri Lanka win toss, bat against Australia in second ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in Friday’s second and final ODI against Australia in Colombo, with the visitors shaking up their side ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The hosts made one change to the team that won Wednesday’s first match by 49 runs with opener Nishan Madushka coming in for Avishka Fernando.

Australia made five changes as they fine-tune their lineup ahead of next week’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.

Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Ben Dwarshuis all came in.

Out went Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis.

Australia captain Steve Smith said: “We’ve made a few changes and we need to build strong partnerships to get a big total. That’s been our focus.”

Australia’s Champions Trophy bid was dealt a major setback this week with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.

Sri Lanka are not involved in the Champions Trophy.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Matt Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (capt), Josh Iglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.