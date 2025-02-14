AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.99%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.2%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.61%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.23%)
HUBC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.78%)
OGDC 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PAEL 39.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 176.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.08%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 102.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-6.68%)
SYM 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 68.39 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.57%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,430 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.35%)
KSE100 113,100 Increased By 536.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 35,211 Increased By 117.5 (0.33%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 10:36am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 279.07 for a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.26 on Thursday.

Internationally, the US dollar and major currencies steadied on Friday, as traders assessed the potential impact of Washington’s reciprocal tariffs which will not be immediately implemented, while a US producer price report eased inflation concerns.

US President Donald Trump directed his economic team on Thursday to formulate plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that imposes taxes on US imports.

Although the tariffs would not be implemented immediately, they could be enforced within weeks as Trump’s trade and economic team studies bilateral tariff and trade relationships, a White House official said.

The delayed implementation buoyed expectations that there may yet be room for countries to negotiate.

Futures traders have about 33 basis points of cuts priced in for this year. That is up from 29 basis points before Thursday’s data, but down from 37 basis points before the CPI data was released on Wednesday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a handful of peers, was nearly flat at 107.07.

US Treasury yields declined as investors took comfort in the PPI numbers, helping the yen to claw back most of its losses after weakening to 154.80 on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Friday, set to snap a three-week losing streak, amid rising fuel demand and expectations that Trump’s plans for reciprocal global tariffs would not come into effect until April, giving more time to avoid a trade war.

Brent futures were up 19 cents at $75.25 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 12 cents to $71.41.

For the week, Brent was up 0.7% and WTI 0.5%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Read more stories