AIRLINK 187.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.11%)
BOP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.57%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.64%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
MLCF 46.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
OGDC 209.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.29%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.25%)
PPL 182.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.51%)
PRL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.56%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
WAVESAPP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,976 Increased By 15.1 (0.13%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,954 Increased By 29.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,211 Decreased By -100.6 (-0.28%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:42am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 279.15 for a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.26 on Wednesday.

Internationally, the US dollar held near a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected consumer prices reading, while the euro was shored up by news that Washington aims to begin talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump also said he would soon impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports, keeping alive fears of a widening global trade war that threatens to accelerate US inflation.

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.06% at 154.33, not far off Wednesday’s high of 154.80 hit as US Treasury yields climbed following inflation reading.

Market players are increasing bets the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer, pricing in roughly 28 basis points worth of rate cuts for this year, versus around 37 basis points before the data.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against the yen, euro, and other peers, was 0.03% lower at 107.88, after touching a one-week high of 108.52 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday on expectations a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would mean the end of sanctions that have disrupted supply flows and Trump’s intention to introduce reciprocal tariffs stoked inflation jitters.

Brent futures were down 55 cents, or 0.73%, at $74.63 a barrel by 0141 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 52 cents, or 0.73%, to $70.85.

Brent and WTI fell more than 2% on Wednesday after Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him, and Trump ordered top US officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories