South Africa win toss, bat against Pakistan in tri-series

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 02:16pm

KARACHI: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan in the third match of the three-nation tournament in Karachi on Wednesday.

South Africa, who lost to New Zealand in their first game, made four changes, with star batter Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi coming into the side.

Pakistan made two changes from their defeat against New Zealand in the first match in Lahore, bringing in Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Hasnain in place of injured Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam.

Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain included in Pakistan XI for crucial South Africa clash

The winner will face New Zealand in the final scheduled for Friday, also in Karachi.

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

