Gill ton helps India to 356 in third England ODI

AHMEDABAD: Top-order batsman Shubman Gill kept up his good form to hit 112 and help India reach 356 all out in the third and final one-day international against England on Wednesday.

Gill put on 116 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who hit 52, laying the foundation for a challenging total after they were put in to bat first in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer also hit a 64-ball 78 as England’s bowlers struggled, apart from leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s impressive 4-64.

Skipper Rohit Sharma departed for one, caught behind off Mark Wood in a disappointing outing after his 119 in the previous match gave India an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

Gill, who took back the opening spot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, raised his third successive fifty after scores of 87 and 60 in the first two wins.

Kohli reached a run-a-ball fifty to get back among the runs after an inconsistent Test series in Australia.

Rashid got Kohli with a delivery that pitched in the middle and spun sharply to take the bat’s edge and land in the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Kohli was dismissed by Rashid in Cuttack and his latest dismissal was the fifth time he fell to the leg-spinner in 10 meetings.

Gill, who leads the series batting with 259 runs, kept up the pace and put on 104 runs with Iyer before he was bowled off a googly by Rashid.

Iyer reached his second half-century of the series but also fell to Rashid, who struck again when he bowled Hardik Pandya after being hit for two straight sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul smashed 40 off 29 balls before late strikes finished the Indian innings, with number 10 Arshdeep Singh run out on the final ball.

The series is a tune-up ahead of the Champions Trophy starting next Wednesday in Pakistan and Dubai.

Brief scores

India 356 all out in 50 overs (S. Gill 112, V. Kohli 52, S. Iyer 78, KL Rahul 40; A. Rashid 4-64, M. Wood 2-45) v England

Toss: England