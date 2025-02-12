AIRLINK 190.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.33%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.29%)
OGDC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.39%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
PPL 184.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.99%)
PRL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.76%)
PTC 24.46 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.85%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.5%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.72%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 26.2 (0.22%)
BR30 35,984 Increased By 324 (0.91%)
KSE100 113,038 Increased By 27.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,344 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.14%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against new-look Australia in 1st ODI

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:44am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against a new-look Australia in Colombo on Wednesday, the first of two one-day internationals ahead of next week’s Champions Trophy.

For the visitors, left-arm quick bowler Spencer Johnson replaced Mitchell Starc, who has returned home for personal reasons and is out of the Australia Champions Trophy squad named earlier on Wednesday.

Australia are without their regular three front-line seamers as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are injured.

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

The seam attack is completed by Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, with Adam Zampa the specialist spin option.

White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Only four players from Sri Lanka’s Test squad are in their side following last week’s 2-0 series defeat.

“We would have batted first too,” said Australia captain Steve Smith, who has taken charge in the absence of Cummins.

“Winning both games before heading to the Champions Trophy is the goal.”

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

australia Sri Lanka Mitchell Starc Australian cricket Adam Zampa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 australia vs sri lanka Australian Vs Sri Lanka ODI Series

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against new-look Australia in 1st ODI

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Read more stories