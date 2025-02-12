Sri Lanka win toss, bat against new-look Australia in 1st ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against a new-look Australia in Colombo on Wednesday, the first of two one-day internationals ahead of next week’s Champions Trophy.

For the visitors, left-arm quick bowler Spencer Johnson replaced Mitchell Starc, who has returned home for personal reasons and is out of the Australia Champions Trophy squad named earlier on Wednesday.

Australia are without their regular three front-line seamers as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are injured.

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

The seam attack is completed by Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, with Adam Zampa the specialist spin option.

White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Only four players from Sri Lanka’s Test squad are in their side following last week’s 2-0 series defeat.

“We would have batted first too,” said Australia captain Steve Smith, who has taken charge in the absence of Cummins.

“Winning both games before heading to the Champions Trophy is the goal.”

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)