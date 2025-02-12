AIRLINK 189.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.28%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
HUBC 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.44 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.04%)
OGDC 208.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.55%)
PRL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.7%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (8.47%)
SEARL 103.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.72%)
WAVESAPP 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,952 Increased By 7.8 (0.07%)
BR30 35,852 Increased By 192.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends day on a flat note

BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 04:20pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to maintain its positive momentum, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the day nearly flat, shedding nearly 100 points, on Wednesday.

A volatile session was observed throughout the day with early buying pushing the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 113,436.71.

However, late selling wiped out all gains and at close, the benchmark index settled at 112,924.93, a decrease of 85.45 points or 0.08%.

“Market has gained optimism given rising expectations of a smooth IMF review due by March — inspired by a strong primary surplus for 1HFY25 and IMF staff’s remarks ahead of the review,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Wednesday.

“If such encouraging news flow continues then the current market rebound is likely to extend,” it added.

On Tuesday, positive momentum persisted at the PSX for the second consecutive session in the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing the day with a gain of 1,632 points at 113,010.38.

Globally, stocks rose and US Treasury yields firmed on Wednesday as investors assessed the latest U.S. tariff salvo along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a patient path for rate cuts.

Financial markets were largely biding time ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices due later in the day which could guide the outlook for monetary policy there, particularly as policymakers weigh the potential inflationary impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on the economy.

The US President on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% from the previous 10%, eliminated country exceptions, as well as product-specific exclusions, and promised to announce global reciprocal tariffs within days.

Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday condemned the move, with the EU saying the 27-nation bloc would take “firm and proportionate countermeasures”.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32%, following a mixed session on Wall Street as gains in Coca-Cola and Apple offset losses in Tesla.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 ends day on a flat note

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Read more stories