PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 11
|
279.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 11
|
279.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 11
|
151.95
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 11
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 11
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Feb 11
|
1.03
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 10
|
6,066.44
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 10
|
38,801.17
|
Nasdaq / Feb 10
|
19,714.27
|
Dow Jones / Feb 10
|
44,470.41
|
India Sensex / Feb 11
|
76,362.03
|
Hang Seng / Feb 11
|
21,302.16
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 11
|
8,787.20
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 11
|
21,890.97
|
France CAC40 / Feb 11
|
8,024.33
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 10
|
18,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 10
|
259,773
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 11
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 11
|
72.86
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 11
|
2,909.48
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 11
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 11
|
68.08
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Feb 11
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
7.50
▲ 0.75 (11.11%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 11
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
59.90
▲ 5.45 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 11
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
61.90
▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
|
Engro Polymer / Feb 11
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited(EPCL)
|
36.82
▲ 3.35 (10.01%)
|
Agritech Non-voting / Feb 11
Agritech Non-Voting Preference(AGLNCPS)
|
26.62
▲ 2.42 (10%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Feb 11
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
36.30
▲ 3.3 (10%)
|
Shell Pakistan / Feb 11
Shell Pakistan Limited(SHEL)
|
196.81
▲ 17.89 (10%)
|
Agritech Limited / Feb 11
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
51.74
▲ 4.7 (9.99%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
23.23
▲ 2.11 (9.99%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
13.17
▲ 1.19 (9.93%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 11
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.31
▼ -0.98 (-11.82%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 11
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
123.81
▼ -13.76 (-10%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 11
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
28.56
▼ -3.17 (-9.99%)
|
Ruby Textile / Feb 11
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
7.10
▼ -0.72 (-9.21%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Feb 11
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.24
▼ -0.56 (-7.18%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Feb 11
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3
▼ -0.22 (-6.83%)
|
Samba Bank / Feb 11
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
8.35
▼ -0.55 (-6.18%)
|
Olympia Mills / Feb 11
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
33.49
▼ -1.96 (-5.53%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 11
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
9.02
▼ -0.51 (-5.35%)
|
S.S.Oil / Feb 11
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
76.50
▼ -4.18 (-5.18%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
55,937,922
▼ -0.06
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
34,117,748
▲ 0.04
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
31,378,841
▼ -0.07
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 11
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
20,609,794
▲ 0.02
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 11
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
19,894,808
▲ 7.43
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 11
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
15,971,701
▲ 4.18
|
National Bank / Feb 11
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
12,715,489
▼ -0.38
|
TPL Properties / Feb 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,436,508
▲ 0.69
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 11
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
10,759,941
▲ 0.5
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
10,446,250
▲ 1.16
