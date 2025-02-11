AIRLINK 193.22 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (3.71%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.13%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.14%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 7.53 (3.75%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.05 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (4.75%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.86%)
SYM 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.31%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.06%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 1585.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 35,396 Increased By 598.7 (1.72%)
PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Published 11 Feb, 2025 02:09pm
