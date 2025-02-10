AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.24%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.62%)
FCCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.88%)
FFL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.41 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.58%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.96%)
OGDC 200.89 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.2%)
PACE 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.70 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (2.15%)
PRL 34.53 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.44%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 67.29 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.6 (0.9%)
BR30 34,470 Increased By 354.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 111,179 Increased By 856.5 (0.78%)
KSE30 34,688 Increased By 277.3 (0.81%)
Markets

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 01:06pm

Bullish momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 950 points during the intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at the 111,274.37 level, an increase of 951.44 points or 0.86%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including power generation, OMCs, fertilizer and automobile assemblers. Index-heavy stocks including INDU, HBL, EFERT, PSO, SHELL, NRL, PRL and HUBCO traded in the green.

“Many stocks have reached attractive levels and there could be some fresh buying at these levels. Nonetheless, the near-term market may continue to grapple with low liquidity,” Intermarket Securities in a note on Monday.

“The next International Monetary Fund (IMF) Review remains a key milestone to cross and may revive investor sentiment,” it added.

During the previous week, PSX remained under severe selling pressure and closed in deep red with heavy losses. The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 3,932.79 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 110,332.94 points.

Internationally, Asian shares dithered and the US dollar edged higher on Monday after US President Donald Trump warned more tariffs were imminent including on steel and aluminium, an inflationary move that could limit the scope for rate cuts.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he would announce on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, and reveal other reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday.

China’s retaliatory tariffs on some US exports are due to take effect on Monday, with no sign as yet of progress between Beijing and Washington.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei went flat.

South Korea’s main index fell 0.2%, led by losses in steel makers.

Chinese blue chips were little changed, with worries about deflation soothed by data showing consumer inflation accelerated to its fastest in five months in January.

This is an intra-day update

