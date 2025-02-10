AIRLINK 182.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.52%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.66%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.68%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.19%)
MLCF 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
OGDC 196.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.79%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.65%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.2%)
SYM 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.3%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,561 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 33,887 Decreased By -228.8 (-0.67%)
KSE100 110,297 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 34,362 Decreased By -49.5 (-0.14%)
Feb 10, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 10:15am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:05am, the currency was hovering at 279 for a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

The rupee depreciated the previous week as it lost Re0.10 or 0.04% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.05, against 278.95 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar firmed on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he was set to impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, putting pressure on the euro and the commodity-focused Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Trump also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, applying them to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each country.

The move adds to jitters over a global trade war, with China’s retaliatory duties on US goods due to take effect on Monday.

Trump last week kicked off a trade war, first by imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada and then pausing them, but sticking with duties on Chinese goods.

That led to a measured tit-for-tat response from Beijing suggesting some room for negotiations.

The euro was 0.1% lower at $1.0317 in early trading, close to the more than two-year low of $1.0125 it touched last week as investors braced for tariffs that Trump has repeatedly threatened against Europe.

Beyond Trump, investor focus will be on US inflation data on Wednesday and an appearance by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the House of Representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday, with tariffs likely to be in the spotlight.

Markets are pricing in 36 basis points of cuts this year, down from 42 bps after an upbeat payrolls report on Friday.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was steady at 108.23 in early trading. Sterling was little changed at $1.23915.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Monday even as investors weighed Trump’s latest tariff threat.

Brent crude futures climbed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.06 a barrel by 0133 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.38 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.5%.

The market posted its third consecutive weekly decline last week on concerns about a global trade war.

This is an intra-day update

