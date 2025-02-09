England win toss, bat against India in second ODI

CUTTACK: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India – who have Virat Kohli back in the team – in the second one-day international in Cuttack on Sunday.

The ODIs come ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, made three changes to their side.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jamie Overton return to the team hoping to keep the series alive.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell suffered a hamstring injury after he made a valiant 51 in the team’s four-wicket defeat in Nagpur.

The tourists have called up Somerset batter Tom Banton as cover for the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and he is set to arrive in India on Monday.

India have made two changes, with Kohli – who missed the opening win due to a sore right knee – and debutant spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Movie night cut short, India’s Iyer puts up a show against England

Chakravarthy, 33, has been India’s star bowler with 14 wickets in the preceding T20 series won 4-1 by India and is the team’s oldest ODI debutant since Farokh Engineer against England in 1974 aged 36.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)