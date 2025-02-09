AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England win toss, bat against India in second ODI

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2025 01:24pm
England’s Phil Salt reacts after being hit by the ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025. Photo: AFP
England’s Phil Salt reacts after being hit by the ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025. Photo: AFP

CUTTACK: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India – who have Virat Kohli back in the team – in the second one-day international in Cuttack on Sunday.

The ODIs come ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, made three changes to their side.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jamie Overton return to the team hoping to keep the series alive.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell suffered a hamstring injury after he made a valiant 51 in the team’s four-wicket defeat in Nagpur.

The tourists have called up Somerset batter Tom Banton as cover for the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and he is set to arrive in India on Monday.

India have made two changes, with Kohli – who missed the opening win due to a sore right knee – and debutant spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Movie night cut short, India’s Iyer puts up a show against England

Chakravarthy, 33, has been India’s star bowler with 14 wickets in the preceding T20 series won 4-1 by India and is the team’s oldest ODI debutant since Farokh Engineer against England in 1974 aged 36.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jos Buttler Jacob Bethell India vs England ODI Series Cuttack Champions Trophy tournament

Comments

200 characters

England win toss, bat against India in second ODI

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Donald Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, the New York Post reports

Economy set to take off: PM

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

New Zealand’s Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

Read more stories