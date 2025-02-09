AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Duckett, Root help Engand to 304 in second India ODI

AFP Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 07:09pm

CUTTACK: Opener Ben Duckett and Joe Root hit half-centuries to help England reach 304 all out in the second one-day international against India on Sunday as they look to keep the series alive.

England opted to bat first at Cuttack in a match where star India batsman Virat Kohli returned to the team after he missed the opener won by the hosts.

The three-match ODI series comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament starting in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

Duckett smashed 65 off 56 balls, and Root hit 69, before Liam Livingstone’s 41 took the total past 300. However, three run outs in the final two overs saw England bowled out in 49.5 overs.

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-35 from his 10 overs.

Movie night cut short, India’s Iyer puts up a show against England

The left-handed Duckett came out firing and put on 81 runs with opening partner Phil Salt, who made 26.

Salt survived a reprieve on six, when Axar Patel dropped a simple catch at deep backward point off fast bowler Hardik Pandya.

Duckett reached his 50 off 36 balls before Salt became debutant spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s first ODI wicket.

Duckett looked solid but went for an ambitious heave off left-arm spinner Jadeja and was caught at long-on, dropping to his knees in disappointment.

Harry Brook joined Root, who is playing his second ODI since his return to the format after the 2023 World Cup, and the two rebuilt the innings in a 66-run third-wicket stand.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana sent Brook back on 31, with vice-captain Shubman Gill taking a stunning catch running backwards from mid-on.

Root stood firm and put on 51 runs with skipper Jos Buttler before England lost three quick wickets.

Pandya removed Buttler for 34 and then Root and Jamie Overton both fell to Jadeja as England slipped to 258-6.

Batting all-rounder Livingstone hit two fours and two sixes in his 32-ball knock and put on a key stand with number nine Adil Rashid, who hit 14 off five balls.

India need 305 to clinch the series.

Brief scores:

England 304 all out in 49.5 overs (B. Duckett 65, J. Root 69, L. Livingstone 41; R. Jadeja 3-35) v India

Toss: England

