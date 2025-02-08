AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Sports

New Zealand win toss and bat against Pakistan in tri-series opener

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2025 02:11pm

LAHORE: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the opening match of a three-nation tournament in Lahore on Saturday.

Experienced New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the match with a hamstring injury.

South Africa is the third team in the event, seen as a warm-up for the eight-nation Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19.

Each team plays two matches before the top two compete in the final in Karachi on February 14.

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke

Umpires: Faisal Afridi (PAK) and Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

