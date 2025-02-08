AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka stare at defeat in second Australia Test

AFP Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 03:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GALLE: Sri Lanka were reeling at 98-4 at tea on day three in Galle on Saturday and staring at their second loss in the two-Test series against a dominant Australia.

The hosts still require a further 60 runs to avoid an innings defeat, with survival looking improbable.

With the picturesque Galle Fort providing a natural grandstand, hundreds of Australian supporters perched themselves atop the historic ramparts to enjoy a commanding performance from their side.

The fans celebrated as off-spinner Nathan Lyon became only the third Australian to claim 550 Test wickets, joining the exalted company of Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Fittingly, Lyon’s Test career began at Galle in 2011 and he celebrated the milestone in style, tightening the screws on Sri Lanka.

Despite Australia losing seven wickets in the morning session to be bowled out for 414, their first-innings lead of 157 put them well ahead.

Alex Carey turned entertainer-in-chief with a swashbuckling 156 – his career-best knock and the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia.

Prabath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka’s spin spearhead, claimed his 11th five-wicket haul, but it was only a consolation with the visitors remaining firmly in control.

Australia 85-2 after Sri Lanka strike early in second Test

Sri Lanka’s reply got off to a shaky start, with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making early inroads.

Dimuth Karunaratne, playing in his final Test innings, walked off to a standing ovation after he fell to Kuhnemann for 14, with even the Australian players acknowledging his stellar career.

The veteran opener, who became only the seventh Sri Lankan to play 100 Tests, bows out as the nation’s fourth-highest run-scorer and their most prolific opener.

Lyon’s landmark wicket was straight out of a coaching manual.

With long-off and long-on left vacant, he dangled the carrot for Dinesh Chandimal, who attempted an ambitious lofted shot.

But the former captain failed to get the required elevation and the ball nestled safely in the hands of mid-off – a classic trap, perfectly executed.

Kamindu Mendis, recently named ICC Emerging Player of the Year, endured a series to forget, failing to reach fifty after four innings.

His poor run continued when he chipped a simple catch to mid-off, handing Lyon his second wicket of the innings.

The visitors have already put the Warne-Murali Trophy beyond Sri Lanka’s reach, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with a crushing victory in the first Test.

That innings and 242-run humiliation stands as Sri Lanka’s worst defeat in Test history.

Australia vs sri lanka test

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka stare at defeat in second Australia Test

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

Power tariffs will go down further: PM Shehbaz

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

New Zealand win toss and bat against Pakistan in tri-series opener

US judge pauses plan to put USAID workers on leave

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

Read more stories