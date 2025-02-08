Smith and Carey put Australia in command in Sri Lanka Test

GALLE: Steve Smith and Alex Carey powered Australia to a formidable 414 all out Saturday in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Their record-breaking 259-run partnership handed the visitors a commanding 157-run first-innings lead, as they were bowled out just seven minutes before lunch on day three.

The Australian captain and his wicketkeeper put on the highest fourth-wicket stand by a visiting pair on Sri Lankan soil.

They edged past the 258-run alliance between Michael Hussey and Shaun Marsh at Pallekele in 2011 by just one run.

Smith was the bedrock of the innings, anchoring one end with solid strokes, while Carey provided the fireworks.

The left-hander played with fearless intent, sweeping and reverse-sweeping the Sri Lankan spinners behind square.

His career-best innings of 156 eclipsed Adam Gilchrist’s highest score for an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia, surpassing the swashbuckling left-hander’s 144 in Kandy (2004) and 144 in Fatullah (2006).

With Sri Lanka taking the second new ball in the morning, their spinners found fresh bite from the deck, extracting more turn and bounce.

The marathon stand was finally snapped when Smith feathered one behind, and two balls later, Prabath Jayasuriya sent Josh Inglis packing for a duck.

Carey, who had tormented the bowlers with his audacious stroke play, perished attempting yet another sweep off Jayasuriya – this time misjudging it and losing his stumps.

Jayasuriya continued his run, bagging his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket when he rattled Mitchell Starc.

Sri Lanka, who were earlier bowled out for 257, must now try to set Australia a challenging chase.

But the visitors have already put the Warne-Murali Trophy beyond Sri Lanka’s reach, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with a crushing victory in the first Test.

The innings and 242-run humiliation stands as Sri Lanka’s worst defeat in Test history.