Power tariffs will go down further: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said electricity tariffs will be further reduced for both domestic consumers and industries through reforms in the electricity sector.

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting regarding power sector, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing reforms in the power sector, saying these are yielding positive results.

He said that the government is committed to ensuring low-cost and environmentally friendly electricity for masses, adding that revising the agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) not only contributes to the national kitty but also plays a significant role in reducing electricity costs for consumers.

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Referring to the ongoing drive against power pilferage, he vowed to intensify it further to completely eliminate the losses faced by all distribution companies in this regard.

Sharif mentioned that the appointment of well-reputed board members from the private sector in electricity distribution companies is improving their performance.

He said that the reduction in transmission losses of electricity is also a clear indication of the positive results of the reforms.

The meeting was informed that the recovery rate of distribution companies improved to 93.26 percent by December last year as a result of reforms in the electricity sector and the anti-theft campaign.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the 500 kilowatt Mitiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan and Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad transmission line projects.

Additionally, the meeting was informed about the progress regarding the dissolution of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company and the establishment of the new company, Energy Infrastructure, Development and Management Company (EIDMC).

He directed to complete all reforms and projects within the stipulated timeframe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

