FBR: transfers & postings

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted seven senior tax officials (BS-20/21) including Members of the Board. In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications here on Friday.

According to a notification on transfers/postings of two top officers of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-21), Syed Hamid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi.

Muhammad Sadiq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has been given the job of Chief Collector of Customs Exports & Input/Output Co-Efficient Organization (IOCO), Karachi.

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Through another notification, the FBR has given new assignment to five officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-20-21).

According to notification, Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Lahore Ahmad Shuja Khan (IRS/BS-21) transferred to Member (Audit/CRM), FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Member admin and HR Saadia Sadaf Gilani (IRS/BS-21) has been transferred as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore. Another Grade-21 officer of IRS Muhammad Iqbal will take charge of Member (Admin/HR), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Member, (Audit/CRM) FBR (HQ), Islamabad Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry (IRS/BS-21) will be new Member (Taxpayers’ Services), FBR (Hq), Islamabad and grade 20 IRS officer Chief Commissioner, (OPS) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore Amna Faiz Bhatty has been posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

