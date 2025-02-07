Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.90 for a gain of Re0.25 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.15 on Thursday.

Internationally, the yen climbed to a nine-week high as market players piled on bets for more interest rate hikes in Japan this year, while the US dollar and other major currencies trod water ahead of US monthly payrolls figures due later in the day.

After a volatile week punctuated by back-and-forth market-moving headlines on US tariff threats, traders settled in for the US jobs data while they kept a wary eye on geopolitics and US President Donald Trump’s broad policy moves.

The US labour market has remained resilient. Economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate in January to have stayed steady at 4.1% while projecting the economy added 170,000 jobs.

But analysts say that January employment data may be difficult to interpret.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against the yen, sterling and other major peers, stood flat at 107.69 after soaring as high as 109.88 on the back of U.S. tariff threats earlier this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose marginally in early Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a third straight week of decline, hurt by US President Donald Trump’s renewed trade war on China and threats of tariff hikes on other countries.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $74.44 a barrel by 0150 GMT and were poised to fall 3.2% this week, their steepest drop since September 2024.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 9 cents at $71.70 a barrel, down 2.7% on a weekly basis.

It would be the first time in five months that there have been three straight weeks of decline.

This is an intra-day update