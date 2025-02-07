Israel army conducts strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites

CAIRO: The Israel army said in a statement early on Friday that it conducted a strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons.
CAIRO: The Israel army said in a statement early on Friday that it conducted a strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 6
|
279.23
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 6
|
279.03
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 6
|
153.25
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 6
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 6
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 6
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 6
|
6,083.57
|
India Sensex / Feb 6
|
77,948.31
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 6
|
38,815.94
|
Nasdaq / Feb 6
|
19,791.99
|
Hang Seng / Feb 6
|
21,210.86
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 6
|
8,727.28
|
Dow Jones / Feb 6
|
44,747.63
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 6
|
21,902.42
|
France CAC40 / Feb 6
|
8,007.62
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 6
|
70.80
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 6
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 6
|
256,087
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 6
|
2,868.39
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 6
|
66.48
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 7
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 7
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 7
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
10.40
▲ 0.98 (10.4%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 7
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
18.87
▲ 1.72 (10.03%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 7
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
150.24
▲ 13.66 (10%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 7
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
30.27
▲ 2.74 (9.95%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 7
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
54.30
▲ 4.91 (9.94%)
|
EMCO Industries / Feb 7
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
33.85
▲ 2.88 (9.3%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 7
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
9
▲ 0.75 (9.09%)
|
TPL Insurance / Feb 7
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
10.39
▲ 0.86 (9.02%)
|
Pakgen Power / Feb 7
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
113.98
▲ 8.96 (8.53%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Feb 7
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
6.70
▲ 0.48 (7.72%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Capital Equities / Feb 7
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
5.10
▼ -0.79 (-13.41%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 7
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
35.26
▼ -3.92 (-10.01%)
|
Fateh Sports / Feb 7
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
85.50
▼ -9.5 (-10%)
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 7
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.61
▼ -0.27 (-9.38%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 7
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
9.99
▼ -1.01 (-9.18%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 7
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
50.10
▼ -3.93 (-7.27%)
|
Pak Engineering / Feb 7
Pakistan Engineering Company Limited(PECO)
|
670.01
▼ -50.71 (-7.04%)
|
Chashma / Feb 7
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
84.20
▼ -6.26 (-6.92%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Feb 7
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
11.90
▼ -0.86 (-6.74%)
|
Pak Leather / Feb 7
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
34
▼ -2.3 (-6.34%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 7
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
119,523,297
▼ -0.04
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
80,384,932
▲ 0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 7
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
64,937,708
▼ -0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
17,199,644
▼ -0.08
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 7
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,127,512
▲ 0.34
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,104,269
▼ -0.06
|
National Bank / Feb 7
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
10,980,621
▲ 0.17
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 7
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
10,484,043
▼ -0.1
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 7
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
10,207,814
▲ 0.03
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 7
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
9,959,309
▼ -1.67
Comments