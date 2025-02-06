India bowl out England for 248 in ODI opener

NAGPUR: Debutant fast bowler Harshit Rana and spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each Thursday as India dismissed England for 248 in their first one-day international in Nagpur.

India suffered an early blow with star batsman Virat Kohli out due to a sore right knee at the start of the three-match series.

The ODIs come ahead of the Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

England opted to bat first on a hot and sunny afternoon, but lost regular wickets and were bowled out in 47.4 overs – despite skipper Jos Buttler’s 52, and 51 from Jacob Bethell.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami started with a maiden before Phil Salt launched a brutal attack against Rana, hitting the bowler for three sixes and two fours in a 26-run sixth over.

England lost their first wicket on 75 with a mid-pitch mix-up between Ben Duckett and Salt, who was run out for 43.

Rana made a comeback after a stunning backward running catch from fellow debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the bowler his first ODI wicket and the left-handed Duckett departed on 32.

Rana struck again three balls later, with Harry Brook caught behind for a duck, edging a rising delivery to be caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

England slipped to 77-3 in 10 overs.

Joe Root and Buttler attempted to rebuild with a 34-run stand, but Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin.

Jadeja trapped Root, who is playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup, lbw for 19.

Buttler stood firm and put on 59 runs with the left-handed Bethell as the two batted patiently to wade through a disciplined attack.

Buttler reached his fifty, but soon fell as he mistimed a pull and spooned a catch to Hardik Pandya at short-fine leg off Axar Patel.

Wickets kept tumbling as Rana sent back Liam Livingstone, caught behind for five, and Shami bowled Brydon Carse for 10.

Bethell reached his half century before Jadeja had him lbw.

Number ten Jofra Archer added to the total with an unbeaten 21 off 18 balls but England, who lost the preceding T20 series 4-1, failed to play out their 50 overs.

Brief scores:

England 248 all out in 47.4 overs (P. Salt 43, J. Buttler 52, J. Bethell 51; H. Rana 3-53, R. Jadeja 3-26) v India

Toss: England