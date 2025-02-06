AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.54%)
FCCL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.95%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.87%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
HUBC 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-3.93%)
OGDC 194.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.69%)
PACE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.96%)
PAEL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
PPL 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-3.24%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
PTC 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
SEARL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (16.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-4.3%)
SYM 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
England win toss, bat against Kohli-less India in ODI opener

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2025 02:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NAGPUR: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India, who were without injured Virat Kohli for the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

The visitors welcomed back Joe Root, who last played an ODI at the 2023 World Cup, for the match in Nagpur.

England were well beaten 4-1 in a preceding T20 series.

The ODIs come ahead of the Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and pace bowler Harshit Rana after star batsman Kohli missed out with a sore right knee.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli returned to the ODI set-up after the two struggled in Test matches with both lacking runs in a 3-1 loss in Australia last month.

Kohli was walking gingerly in the group with a strapped right foot.

Root to return for England in opening ODI against India

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

England VS INDIA

