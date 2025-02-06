AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-4.23%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:33am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal drop against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 279.03, amid a loss of Re0.07 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 278.96 on Tuesday.

The currency market was closed on Wednesday for the Kashmir Day holiday.

Globally, the US dollar slumped to an eight-week trough to the yen and lingered near a one-month low versus sterling on Thursday, as investor nerves about an inflation-stoking global trade war abated.

Japan’s currency was also supported by rising expectations for further Bank of Japan interest-rate hikes with a central bank official advocating continued rate hikes, a day after strong wage data.

Sterling was firm even with the Bank of England widely expected to cut rates by a quarter point later in the day.

The US dollar sank 0.5% to 151.81 yen by 0140 GMT, the lowest since December 12, adding to a 1.1% slide on Wednesday.

Sterling was steady at $1.2509, after rising as high as $1.2550 in the previous session for the first time since January 7.

The dollar index - which measures the US currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major peers - stood at 107.57, not far from its overnight low of 107.29.

The index had jumped to a three-week high of 109.88 at the start of the week as Trump was poised to impose 25% import tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but the countries won last-minute, one-month reprieves - although Washington slapped 10% tariffs on China.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in early Asian trading on Thursday, steadying from a sell-off the previous day after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company sharply raised March oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $74.75 a barrel by 0148 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 18 cents, or 0.25%, to $71.21 a barrel.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading oil exporter, announced on Wednesday that it would sharply increase prices for March delivery to buyers in Asia amid rising demand from China and India as US sanctions disrupt Russian supply.

This is an intra-day update

