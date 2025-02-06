AIRLINK 184.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.02 (-4.17%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.7%)
FFL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.01%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-2.2%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
PPL 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-2.72%)
PRL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.79%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.9%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.27 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,573 Decreased By -1362.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 34,472 Decreased By -553 (-1.58%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,700 points

BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 12:37pm

Selling continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 1,700 points during the intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 12:35pm, the benchmark index hovered around the 110,267.06 level, a decrease of 1,668.32 points or 1.49%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, MARI, POL, PPL, MEBL and UBL traded in the red.

“We think that investors are not finding current levels as attractive; top dividend yield (DY) stocks are offering barely 2 percentage point (ppt) higher yield over comparable government’s securities,” said Intermarket Securities.

The brokerage house projected the market to remain range-bound for the near term. “The upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks is a key milestone for future market direction,” it added.

On Tuesday, profit-taking at the PSX pushed the KSE-100 Index down by 810 points to close at 111,935.38.

The PSX remained closed on Wednesday in observance of the Kashmir Day holiday.

Internationally, Asia shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street following a see-saw session, while US Treasury yields came under pressure after mixed economic data.

Though many uncertainties remain under US President Donald Trump’s new administration, markets were relieved that things were not worse, particularly about the tit-for-tat tariff moves between the US and its major trading partners.

That helped lift global share markets and kept the dollar in check, giving some respite to its peers which had been heavily battered at the start of the week.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday again set a stronger-than-expected yuan midpoint fixing, countering concerns it might allow the currency to slide to offset the impact of tariffs on the country’s exports.

China’s CSI300 blue-chip index reversed early losses to trade slightly higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.13%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.28%, while Japan’s Nikkei tacked on 0.28%.

asian stocks Gulf stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index IMF programme Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Read more stories