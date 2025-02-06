Banks and discretionary retailers lead Australian shares higher

Australian shares tracked Wall Street to rise on Thursday, with financial stocks and consumer discretionary firms leading the charge after investor jitters about a global trade war started to fade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% to 8,490.7 points as of 2350 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, the S&P 500 gained 0.39%, while Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Investors looked past comments from President Donald Trump that the U.S. would like to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically.

Worries of escalating global trade war also ebbed following China’s relatively restrained response to Trump’s 10% tariffs.

In Sydney, gains were led by financial stocks, which added 1.2%. The so-called “Big Four” banks added between 1.2% and 1.8%.

Discretionary retailers climbed 1.6%, with the country’s biggest non-food retail group, Wesfarmers, jumping 2.5%.

Australian shares rise on commodity boost; US-China trade war stays in focus

Real estate stocks also rose 1.6%.

The heavyweight mining index added 0.4%. Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday.

Chinese iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose 0.7%.

The domestic gold sub-index jumped as much as 2.2% to reach its all-time high after gold prices continued their record run.

Energy stocks were the only outlier, falling 0.6%, after oil prices fell more than 2% overnight.

Beach Energy dropped as much as 4.6% after its half-year profit and dividend missed expectations and was the top loser on the benchmark index.

Among other individual stocks, PEXA Group tumbled 4% after the digital property settlements platform raised its impairment loss forecast range.

Local shares of News Corp jumped 4.5% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index after its second-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.