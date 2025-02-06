AIRLINK 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.45%)
Banks and discretionary retailers lead Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:02am

Australian shares tracked Wall Street to rise on Thursday, with financial stocks and consumer discretionary firms leading the charge after investor jitters about a global trade war started to fade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% to 8,490.7 points as of 2350 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, the S&P 500 gained 0.39%, while Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Investors looked past comments from President Donald Trump that the U.S. would like to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically.

Worries of escalating global trade war also ebbed following China’s relatively restrained response to Trump’s 10% tariffs.

In Sydney, gains were led by financial stocks, which added 1.2%. The so-called “Big Four” banks added between 1.2% and 1.8%.

Discretionary retailers climbed 1.6%, with the country’s biggest non-food retail group, Wesfarmers, jumping 2.5%.

Australian shares rise on commodity boost; US-China trade war stays in focus

Real estate stocks also rose 1.6%.

The heavyweight mining index added 0.4%. Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday.

Chinese iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose 0.7%.

The domestic gold sub-index jumped as much as 2.2% to reach its all-time high after gold prices continued their record run.

Energy stocks were the only outlier, falling 0.6%, after oil prices fell more than 2% overnight.

Beach Energy dropped as much as 4.6% after its half-year profit and dividend missed expectations and was the top loser on the benchmark index.

Among other individual stocks, PEXA Group tumbled 4% after the digital property settlements platform raised its impairment loss forecast range.

Local shares of News Corp jumped 4.5% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index after its second-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

