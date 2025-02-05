Qatar busy with phase 2 of Gaza ceasefire deal, says too early to talk about Palestinian displacement

WASHINGTON: Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks, was busy with phase two of the deal, and said it was too early to talk about the issue of Palestinians and displacement, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

“We know that there is a lot of trauma with the Palestinian side when it comes to displacement. However, again, it’s too early to talk about this, because we don’t know how this war will end,” Majed Al-Ansari said.