AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025
Oil declines amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 10:09am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slid on Wednesday as rising stockpiles in the US and market worries about a new Sino-US trade war offset President Donald Trump’s renewed push to eliminate Iranian crude exports.

Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.51%, at $75.81 a barrel by 0427 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 26 cents, or 0.36%, to $72.44.

Oil on Tuesday traded in a wide range, with WTI falling at one point by 3%, its lowest since Dec. 31, after China announced tariffs on US imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal in retaliation to US levies on Chinese exports.

Prices rebounded, however, after Trump restored the “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran to curtail its nuclear programme he enacted in his first term that cut Iranian crude exports to zero.

Weighing down the market on Wednesday was the higher-than-expected US crude inventories data overnight, said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG.

Oil prices ease

Crude stocks rose by 5.03 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 31, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Gasoline inventories rose by 5.43 million barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 6.98 million barrels, the API reported, according to the sources.

Official US government oil inventory data is due to be released at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

Rising crude and fuel stockpiles in the world’s biggest oil consumer signal consumption weakness, adding to investor worries about the impact of tarrifs on the global economic and energy demand outlooks.

The impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs on US energy imports will be limited “given that neither global supply nor demand of these commodities are changed by China’s tariffs,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday. Both countries will be able to find alternative markets, the note said.

As for Iran, Trump on Tuesday restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

While Trump said he was open to a deal with Iran, he signed a presidential memorandum re-imposing Washington’s tough policy on Iran.

The plan could impact about 1.5 million barrels per day of oil that the country exports, analysts at ANZ said on Wednesday, citing shiptracking data.

“The clampdown on Iran may be what is needed to stabilise bearish sentiments for oil prices for now and there may room for further recovery, at least in the near term,” said IG’s Yeap.

