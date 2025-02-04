AIRLINK 192.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.12%)
BOP 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
HUBC 128.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PAEL 38.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
PPL 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.37%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.98%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
SEARL 104.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.9%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,881 Increased By 24.9 (0.21%)
BR30 34,964 Decreased By -9 (-0.03%)
KSE100 112,969 Increased By 224 (0.2%)
KSE30 35,373 Increased By 13.5 (0.04%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 10:19am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.80, amid a gain of Re0.24 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.04 on Monday.

Internationally, the Canadian dollar, Mexican peso and euro were steady against the US dollar on Tuesday following a wild ride on Monday when they rebounded sharply from multi-year lows after US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month.

The Chinese yuan was also firm in offshore trading after recovering from a record trough overnight amid optimism some kind of deal could be reached to avert 10% tariffs on Chinese shipments due to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT).

Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said late on Monday they had agreed to bolster border enforcement efforts in response to Trump’s demand to crack down on immigration and drug smuggling.

That would pause 25% tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday for 30 days.

The US dollar was flat at C$1.4435 as of 0015 GMT, following a 0.85% retreat on Monday, when it leapt as high as C$1.4792 for the first time since 2003.

The US dollar was 0.3% higher at 20.3939 Mexican pesos, but that followed a 1.7% tumble on Monday, following a push to the highest level in nearly three years at 21.1882.

The US dollar added 0.15% to 7.3126 yuan in offshore trading, following a 0.18% decline on Tuesday, when it pulled back from a record high of 7.3765 yuan.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Tuesday after Trump agreed to hold off imposing steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the two biggest foreign oil suppliers to the United States, for a month.

Brent futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.55 a barrel at 0149 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 75 cents, or 1%, to trade at $72.41.

This is an intra-day update

