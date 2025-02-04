AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 200.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.33%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.31%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-7.07%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.05%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.54%)
TRG 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.98%)
WAVESAPP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.75%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -810.3 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,048 Decreased By -312 (-0.88%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 02:09pm

After observing buying momentum in the initial hours of trading, profit-taking returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index down by over 700 points during intra-day trading.

Earlier in the day, the stocks rebounded after yesterday’s sell-off, mirroring global markets, and lifting the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 113,649.07.

However profit-taking wiped out all the intra-day gains, and by 2:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering around 111,998.34 level, a decrease of 746.67 points or 0.66%.

Experts attributed Monday’s sharp decline to a reflection of the global market sell-off, rattled by US President Donald Trump imposing hefty import duties on Canada, Mexico and China.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index settled at 112,745.01, down by 1,510.72 points or 1.32%.

“However, he relaxed it for Mexico overnight – hence global markets have recovered today (US equity market closed positively last night),” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

“We expect the Pakistan market to also rebound today, but it is likely to remain range-bound in the near term given the lack of new positive triggers and fresh liquidity.

“Macro news out of Pakistan remains positive – with CPI for January coming in at a near 10-year low of 2.4% and goods trade deficit improved slightly MoM. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a deferred oil payment scheme worth $1.6 billion,” it said, earlier in the day.

Globally, Hong Kong shares hit two-month highs, US equity futures rose and currencies swung to and fro in big ranges as investors scrambled to keep up with sudden changes in US trade policy.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% on Tuesday and the dollar reversed gains on Mexico’s peso and the Canadian dollar after promises to increase border enforcement prompted US President Donald Trump to suspend imminent tariffs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 2.5%, even though an additional 10% tariff was due to hit Chinese goods from 0501 GMT, with electric vehicle makers leading the charge.

European equity futures rose by a more cautious 0.2%. Oil, which had jumped, slipped, and at $75.46 Brent crude futures were near to a one-month low.

Bitcoin which had sunk close to $91,000 a day earlier, traded around $102,000.

Australian shares advanced 0.4% and Japanese stocks rose 1.7%, though gains were smaller than Monday’s losses as trade-war fears swept financial markets.

Trump’s press secretary said he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a couple of days.

Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year break.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange renewable energy PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Read more stories