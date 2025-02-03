AIRLINK 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
FCCL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.46%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.05%)
PRL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
SYM 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,923 Decreased By -76.2 (-0.63%)
BR30 35,236 Decreased By -311.5 (-0.88%)
KSE100 113,687 Decreased By -568.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,650 Decreased By -219.6 (-0.61%)
Markets

South Korean shares, won drop on Trump tariffs

  • KOSPI shed 71.07 points, or 2.82%, to 2,446.30
Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 10:33am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is imposing tariffs on the exports of Canada, Mexico and China, sparking fears the move could shrink demand for global trade.

The won weakened more than 1% against the U.S. dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The blue-chip KOSPI shed 71.07 points, or 2.82%, to 2,446.30 as of 02:20 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.67% and peer SK Hynix lost 4.37%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.84%.

Hyundai dropped 1.70% and sister automaker Kia shed 5.69%. Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao dipped 0.46% and gained 4.43%, respectively.

South Korean exports fell in January, declining for the first time in 16 months and at the sharpest pace in a year and a half due to U.S. tariff uncertainty and unfavourable calendar effects, preliminary data released on Saturday showed.

The country’s retail sales declined in December 2024, reflecting weak consumer spending and the fallout of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration during what is usually one of the busiest shopping periods, government data showed.

South Korean shares fall on weaker-than-expected GDP data

Of the total 940 traded issues, 88 advanced and 840 declined.

Foreigners net sold shares worth 484.1 billion won ($329.4 million) on the main board on Monday.

The won was quoted at 1,470.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.12% lower than Friday’s close at 1,453.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,470.3 per dollar, down 1.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,468.3.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 2.584%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.853%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

