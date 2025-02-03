AIRLINK 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 10:22am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:45am, the currency was hovering at 278.93, amid a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.20 or 0.07% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.95, against 278.75 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar surged on Monday, pushing its Canadian counterpart and Mexican peso to multi-year lows while China’s yuan slumped to a record low in offshore trading after US President Donald Trump kicked off a trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs.

The US dollar’s gains were broad, with the euro also dropping to a more than two-year low and the Swiss franc - despite typically acting as a safe haven - sliding to the weakest since May.

Canada and Mexico, top two US trading partners, immediately vowed retaliatory measures, and China said it would challenge Trump’s levies at the World Trade Organization.

Investors also pared back their expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, trimming about 6 basis points to 41 bps of easing this year in the wake of the tariff news.

The US dollar advanced 0.7% to 7.2552 yuan in the offshore market, having earlier pushed to a record high of 7.3765 yuan. Markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New year and will resume trading on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped on Monday after Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, raising fears of crude supply disruption from two of the biggest suppliers to the U.S., but the prospect of lower fuel demand capped gains.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $73.97 a barrel, up $1.44, or 2%, by 0042 GMT, after hitting more than a week’s high at $75.18 a barrel earlier in the session.

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.29 a barrel, after touching a high of $77.34.

This is an intra-day update

