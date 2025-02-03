Indian shares track Asian peers lower on trade war fears

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in their regional peers after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring concerns of a broader trade war.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.9% at 23,270.85 points, as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.76% to 76,925.66.

Asian stock markets slumped on Monday as Trump’s tariffs triggered fears hit to global growth, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping about 2.7%.

Indian shares muted as budget tax relief offsets capex concerns

All 13 major domestic equity sectors declined, while the domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps lost about 1.4% each.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened past 87 per U.S. dollar for the first time, as Asian currencies slumped.

Both the Nifty and Sensex closed little changed in a special session on Saturday, as investors processed the union budget announcements.