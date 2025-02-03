AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
Indian shares track Asian peers lower on trade war fears

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 09:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in their regional peers after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring concerns of a broader trade war.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.9% at 23,270.85 points, as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.76% to 76,925.66.

Asian stock markets slumped on Monday as Trump’s tariffs triggered fears hit to global growth, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping about 2.7%.

Indian shares muted as budget tax relief offsets capex concerns

All 13 major domestic equity sectors declined, while the domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps lost about 1.4% each.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened past 87 per U.S. dollar for the first time, as Asian currencies slumped.

Both the Nifty and Sensex closed little changed in a special session on Saturday, as investors processed the union budget announcements.

