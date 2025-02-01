AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Three Israeli hostages set to be released in latest Gaza exchange

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2025

JERUSALEM: Hamas is expected to hand over three Israelis on Saturday, in the latest stage of a gradual exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners under a truce aimed at opening the way to ending the 15-month war in Gaza.

The three Israelis include Yarden Bibas, father of the two youngest hostages, baby Kfir, only 9 months old when he was kidnapped by Hamas-led gunmen on Oct. 7, 2023, and Ariel, who was 4 at the time of the cross-border attack.

Hamas said in November 2023 that the boys and their mother Shiri, who was taken at the same time, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. There has been no word on them since.

US-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel and French-Israeli dual national Ofer Kalderon will also be part of the exchange for 182 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, Hamas said.

Hamas names Israeli hostages to be freed in Gaza on Saturday

Saturday is also expected to see the first Palestinians travelling from Gaza to Egypt through the newly reopened Rafah crossing. It will be opened initially for 50 injured fighters and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them, with a further 100 people, most likely students, probably allowed through on humanitarian grounds.

Fifteen of the 33 hostages due for release in the first stage of the ceasefire have so far been released in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Negotiations are due to start by Tuesday on agreements for the release of more than 60 remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in a second phase of the deal.

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

The initial six-week ceasefire, agreed with Egyptian and Qatari mediators and backed by the United States, has so far stayed on track despite a number of incidents that have led both sides to accuse the other of violating the deal.

Israel’s campaign in response has destroyed much of the densely populated Gaza Strip and killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

