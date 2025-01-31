AIRLINK 195.65 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.99%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.43%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
HUBC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
KEL 4.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.63%)
OGDC 209.60 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.32%)
PACE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.51%)
PRL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.15%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SEARL 110.79 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.73%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
SYM 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.41%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 12,076 Increased By 145.4 (1.22%)
BR30 35,985 Increased By 325.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 114,860 Increased By 1653.9 (1.46%)
KSE30 36,095 Increased By 529.9 (1.49%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in the interbank market
Recorder Report Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 11:00am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 10:45am, the currency was hovering at 278.88, a gain of Re0.09 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 278.97 on Thursday.

Internationally, the yen was on track for its best monthly start to the year since 2018 on Friday, helped by the view that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to keep raising rates this year while its global peers elsewhere look to ease policy.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar were on guard ahead of a looming February 1 deadline which US President Donald Trump has said would be the date he imposes 25% tariffs on imports from the two countries.

The loonie languished near a five-year low at C$1.4490 and was set for a weekly decline of 1%.

Mexico’s peso was recovering from its steep fall from the previous session and last stood at 20.6849 per dollar, though it remained on track for its worst weekly performance since October with a roughly 2% fall.

Data on Friday showed core inflation in Tokyo hit 2.5% to mark the fastest annual pace in nearly a year, reinforcing expectations of further rate hikes.

In the broader market, the dollar rose 0.1% to 108.18 against a basket of currencies but was on track for a slight monthly loss of 0.3%.

Data on Thursday showed US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, though consumer spending increased at its fastest pace in nearly two years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday as markets weigh the threat of tariffs by Trump on Mexico and Canada, the two largest crude exporters to the US, that could take effect this weekend.

Brent crude futures for March, which expires on Friday, gained 38 cents at $77.25 a barrel at 0110 GMT.

The more active April contract was at $76.23 a barrel, up 34 cents.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 49 cents to $73.22.

For the week, Brent is set to fall 1.6% while WTI has declined 2%. However, for January Brent is set to gain 3.6%, its best month since June, and WTI is set to climb 2%.

This is an intra-day update

