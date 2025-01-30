AIRLINK 193.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
HUBC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (2.31%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.84%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
MLCF 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (2.34%)
PACE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
PAEL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.01%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 179.79 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (3.18%)
PRL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.97%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SEARL 107.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.88 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.81%)
SYM 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.98%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.26%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.42%)
WAVESAPP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
‘Takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz

Published 30 Jan, 2025 04:15pm
