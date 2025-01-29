AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-29

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Wasim Iqbal | Nuzhat Nazar Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has paused all funding for programmes in Pakistan following the Trump administration’s decision to halt all foreign aid on January 20, barring that to Egypt and Israel.

“Thank you for your message concerning President Trump’s executive order on re-evaluating and realigning US foreign aid. We have been asked to refer all media queries on the President’s Executive Orders to the White House”, an email received from US Embassy Islamabad stated.

After US President Donald Trump issued the executive order on “Re-evaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid” on January 20, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent out a memo stopping all foreign aid during a 90-day reassessment period with the exception of Israel and Egypt.

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

According to the US government’s Foreign Assistance website, the disbursements for Pakistan declined from $169.8 million in 2023 to $116.5 million in 2024.

According to the portal, the main sectors for assistance in 2024 were basic health ($21.53 million), disaster prevention and preparedness ($14.01 million), business and other services ($13.34 million), energy ($12.04 million), conflict, peace and security ($11.7 million), government and civil society ($6.608 million), agriculture ($4.823million), emergency response ($3.3 million), other multi-sector ($5.003 million), while operating expenses accounted for $15.6 million.

During his first tenure, on January 2, 2018, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States had foolishly handed Pakistan more than $33 billion over 15 years while getting nothing in return, and pledged to put a stop to it. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump wrote on Twitter.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Pakistan USAID Marco Rubio US foreign aid

Comments

200 characters

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories