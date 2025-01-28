AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians return to Gaza City as mediators look ahead to next stage

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA/CAIRO: Displaced Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza City this week found a city in ruins after 15 months of fighting, with many seeking shelter amongst the rubble and searching for relatives lost in the chaotic return march.

Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, is a shell of the bustling, rough-edged urban centre it was before the war, with swathes of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardments and piles of rubble and torn up concrete on every side.

“Look at this scene, there is nothing to say,” said a man who gave his name as Abu Mohammad as he searched for a place to settle. “People will sleep on the ground. There is nothing left.”

Many of those returning, often laden with what personal possessions they still have after months of being moved around as the focus of the war shifted, had walked 20 km (12 miles) or more along the coastal highway north.

“I am waiting for my father, mother and brother. We lost them on the way,” said Jameel Abed, who walked up from the central area of the Gaza Strip. “We found some lights here and we are waiting for them,” he said.

Trump urges Jordan, Egypt to take Palestinians

“There is no car, no tuktuk, no donkey cart, no vehicle, nothing that could move on this road.”

By late on Monday, Gaza’s Hamas authorities said more than 300,000 people, or almost half of those displaced from the north during the war, had crossed into Gaza City and the north edge of the enclave from areas in the south. Even as those who arrived in Gaza looked around for somewhere to settle down, tens of thousands were still moving north as mediators began preliminary work on the second stage of ceasefire negotiations due to begin next week.

Three more Israeli hostages are due to be handed over on Thursday by Hamas, still in control of Gaza, with another three expected on Saturday, in exchange for scores of Palestinian prisoners set for release from Israeli jails, some of whom will go into exile.

In Cairo, a high-profile Hamas team led by Mohammad Darwish, head of the group’s leading council, arrived for talks with Egyptian mediators, and to welcome 70 Palestinian prisoners who arrived in Cairo prior to being moved to third countries who would be willing to host them.

These include Qatar, Turkiye, and Algiers, according to Hamas and other sources.

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

Negotiations

Under the terms of the ceasefire, agreed this month with Egyptian and Qatari mediation and US support, 33 hostages are due to be released during a six week ceasefire, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them serving life sentences in Israeli jails. Seven hostages and 290 prisoners have so far been exchanged.

A second stage, which will decide what happens to more than 60 other hostages, including men of military age as well as a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, is due to begin by next Tuesday.

If that succeeds, a full end to the war could follow. The conflict was triggered by the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to an Israeli toll, and saw more than 250 taken hostage.

It would also open the way to talks on reconstructing Gaza, now largely destroyed by an Israeli campaign that killed almost 47,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced pressure from some hardliners in his government, unhappy that the agreement leaves Hamas still in power in Gaza, not to proceed to the second stage but to recommence fighting to secure what they see as total victory.

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

But Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said the group believed the talks would go ahead.

“We are ready to begin negotiations for the second phase at the specified time and are confident that Netanyahu has no choice but to proceed with the second phase,” he said. What would follow full implementation of the ceasefire remains unclear after Israel’s repeated declarations that Hamas will not be allowed to remain in power in Gaza. US President Donald Trump’s call for Palestinians in Gaza to be taken to Egypt or Jordan, though strongly rejected in the region and by Palestinian officials and residents, has further complicated the outlook.

Israel MENA Gaza health ministry Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Gaza hostage deal Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians return to Gaza City as mediators look ahead to next stage

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil prices hover near two-week low, Libya supply disruption offers support

2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Read more stories