Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

Air Link Communication Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of smartphones in Pakistan, has purchased a 3-acre industrial plot as part of its expansion strategy.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to update that Airlink has successfully completed all formalities and acquired a 3-acre industrial plot, located adjacent to the 5-acre plot owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited, in the Sundar Green Special Economic Zone, Lahore (SGSEZ),” read the notice.

“These acquisitions are aligned with our strategic expansion objectives and will allow us to fully leverage the incentives available within SGSEZ,” it added.

Last week, Airlink announced its plans to purchase the industrial land, stating that the acquisitions, worth Rs572 million, would facilitate its current and future expansion needs and allow the company to benefit from the Special Economic Zones Act, 2012.

Air Link Communication has emerged as a key player in Pakistan’s technology sector. The company imports, exports, distributes, wholesale, and retail communication and IT-related products and services including cellular mobile/smartphones, tablets, laptops accessories and allied products.

Air Link Communication, which announced a massive 382% increase in its profit for the fiscal year 2023-24, has already partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The company is also one of the two manufacturers of Tecno phones, and an official partner of global brands including Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Alcatel, and iTel. It also partners with GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan.