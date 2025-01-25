AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Noman hat trick as Pakistan dismiss West Indies for 163

AFP Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 01:34pm
Photo: AFP

MULTAN: Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner to register a hat trick as the West Indies were dismissed for 163 Saturday on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

Noman finished with 6-41 and fellow spinner Sajid Khan took 2-64 as the tourists were bowled out in 41.1 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

It could have been worse for the tourists had Gudakesh Motie, who top scored with a career-best 55, not added an invaluable 68 runs for the last wicket with Jomel Warrican, who scored 36 not out with two sixes.

Motie also added 41 for the ninth wicket with Kemar Roach (25) to delay the lunch break before Noman grabbed the last two wickets for his eighth five-wicket haul in an innings.

Pakistan employed the same spin-heavy tactics which earned them a 127-run win in the first Test – also in Multan – with the ball turning from the first over.

Noman came on to bowl as the first change, and trapped West Indian skipper Kraigg Brathwaite leg before for nine to spark a collapse which saw the tourists slump from 32-2 to 38-8 off just 14 deliveries.

Pakistan stick with spin as they chase West Indies series sweep

Noman dismissed Justin Greaves for one, then Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair off successive deliveries to become the fifth Pakistan bowler to grab a Test hat trick.

Fast bowlers Wasim Akram (two hat tricks against Sri Lanka in 1999), Abdul Razzaq (against Sri Lanka in 2000), Mohammad Sami (also against Sri Lanka, in 2002), and Naseem Shah (against Bangladesh in 2020) achieved the feat for Pakistan previously.

Off-spinner Sajid dismissed debutant Amir Jangoo and Alick Athanaze – both without scoring – while Abrar Ahmed accounted for Kavem Hodge.

Debutant pacer Kashif Ali had Mikyle Louis for four in his first over.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test

