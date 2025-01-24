AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.5%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
MLCF 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
OGDC 211.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.8%)
PPL 181.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
SEARL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.06%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.73%)
SYM 19.18 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (9.79%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian munitions factory blast kills at least one worker

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2025 05:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: At least one worker was killed in a blast at a munitions factory in India, officials said Friday, with several others still trapped inside the building.

The explosion happened Friday morning in Bhandara, around 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of India’s financial hub Mumbai, and caused the factory’s roof to collapse.

“One worker unfortunately lost his life. My condolences to his family. We stand with the family in this tough time,” Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform X.

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

Fadnavis said up to 14 workers had been trapped after the blast, with five brought out and operations underway to rescue the others.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply saddened” by the blast.

Industrial disasters are common in India, with experts blaming poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.

Nine workers were killed in a 2023 blast at a factory in Maharashtra that manufactured drones and explosives.

India munitions factory

Comments

200 characters

Indian munitions factory blast kills at least one worker

SBP likely to deliver sixth straight rate cut to revive economy

Pakistani journalism body criticises new law regulating social media

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read more stories