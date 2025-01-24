AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.27%)
HUBC 133.95 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.03%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
OGDC 214.79 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
PACE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 183.96 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.88%)
PRL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.77%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.43%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
BR100 12,249 Increased By 204.5 (1.7%)
BR30 36,933 Increased By 352.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 115,663 Increased By 1625.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,398 Increased By 603.9 (1.69%)
PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 12:21pm

The buying rally persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by more than 1,600 points in the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 115,662.87, an increase of 1,625.08 points or 1.43%.

“Market may draw optimism from the government being able to pass legislation on electronic crimes in parliament. However talks between PTI and government have seemingly broken down,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Friday.

The brokerage house added that market participants are eyeing a 100 basis points cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery sectors. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SHEL, SNGP, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Thursday, positivity returned to the PSX with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing with a gain of nearly 600 points at 114,037.79.

Global shares rose on Friday buoyed by the prospect of lower US interest rates and a US-China trade deal following comments from President Donald Trump, while the yen steadied ahead of a widely expected hike from the Bank of Japan.

In a sign of policies to come, Trump told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that he wants to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes, and warned of tariffs on exports to the United States.

The comments moved markets, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high and the dollar on the defensive as investors remain cautious about Trump’s next moves on trade and tariffs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% boosted by Chinese stocks after Trump said his recent conversation with President Xi Jinping was friendly, adding he thought he could reach a trade deal with China.

Those comments sent China’s CSI300 blue-chip index 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index 1.7% higher. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the yuan, rose on signs of a softer stance on tariffs from Trump.

With no new details on Trump’s tariff plans, the uncertainty has weighed on bond prices. Treasury yields have been on the rise as bond investors brace for eventual tariffs that may stoke inflation.

This is an intra-day update

