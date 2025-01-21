Six dead, 31 injured in ski resort hotel fire in Turkiye, state broadcaster says

ANKARA: A fire at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkiye has killed six people and injured 31 others, state broadcaster TRT said on Tuesday.

The fire began on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort at around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Tuesday and firefighters were still working to put it out, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin told TRT.

He said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear but authorities will investigate it, adding that the fire broke out on the restaurant floor.

There were 234 guests at the hotel, the governor added.