AIRLINK 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FCCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.35%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 138.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.88%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 46.62 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.21%)
OGDC 223.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.6%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 190.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.16%)
PRL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.65%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (3.84%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SYM 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.13%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.49%)
TRG 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,264 Increased By 126.7 (1.04%)
BR30 37,576 Increased By 430 (1.16%)
KSE100 116,025 Increased By 752.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 36,546 Increased By 234.8 (0.65%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as investors eye Trump move on Russian export curbs

Reuters Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 02:22pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as expectations of US President-elect Donald Trump relaxing curbs on Russia’s energy sector in exchange for a deal to end the Ukraine war offset concern of supply disruption from harsher sanctions.

Brent crude futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.35%, to $80.51 a barrel by 0739 GMT after closing down 0.62% in the previous session.

The more active US West Texas Intermediate crude April contract fell 21 cents to $77.18 a barrel.

The front-month contract, which expires on Tuesday, was unchanged at $77.88 a barrel after settling down 1.02% on Friday.

Trump, who will be inaugurated later on Monday, is widely expected to make a flurry of policy announcements in the first hours of his second term, including an end to a moratorium on US liquefied natural gas export licences - part of a wider strategy to strengthen the economy.

“There is a fair amount of uncertainty across markets coming into this week given the inauguration of President Trump and the raft of executive orders he reportedly is planning to sign,” ING analysts said in a note.

“This combined with it being a US holiday today, means that some market participants may have decided to take some risk off the table.”

Both contracts gained more than 1% last week in their fourth successive weekly ascent after the Biden administration sanctioned more than 100 tankers and two Russian oil producers.

That led to a scramble by top buyers China and India for prompt oil cargo and a rush for ship supply as dealers of Russian and Iranian oil sought unsanctioned tankers to ferry their load.

While the new sanctions could impact the supply of nearly 1 million barrels per day of oil from Russia, recent price gains could be short lived depending on Trump action, ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Trump has promised to help end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly, which could involve relaxing some curbs to enable an accord, they said.

Analyst Tim Evans said the new sanctions are seen curtailing supply, at least in the near term.

Oil prices down

“Higher tanker rates on unencumbered vessels and a widening backwardation in crude oil calendar spreads have been among the notable ripple effects, reinforcing the concern over supplies,” he said in his newsletter Evans on Energy.

Backwardation refers to prompt prices being higher than those in future months, indicating tight supply.

The prompt Brent monthly spread was unchanged at $1.22 a barrel on Monday.

The WTI spread was at 59 cents a barrel, up 10 cents.

Easing tension in the Middle East also kept a lid on oil prices.

Hamas and Israel exchanged hostages and prisoners on Sunday that marked the first day of a ceasefire after 15 months of war.

Separately, investors are watching out for the impact from a cold snap in Texas and New Mexico which may affect US oil production, analysts at ANZ and ING said.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips as investors eye Trump move on Russian export curbs

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories