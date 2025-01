MULTAN: Spinner Jomel Warrican took a career-best seven-wicket haul to dismiss Pakistan for 157 on the third day of the opening Test in Multan on Sunday, giving the West Indies a target of 251 to win.

Warrican finished with 7-32 in 18 overs after Pakistan resumed at 109-3 but managed to add just 48 runs as spinners continued to dominate at Multan Stadium.