Poor visibility delays toss in Pakistan-West Indies Test

MULTAN: Toss in the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies in Multan on Friday was delayed because of poor visibility, as air quality monitors recorded high levels of pollution.

Pakistan regularly suffers from winter smog which has dire health consequences.

“The visibility has been affected due to fog so the toss has been delayed,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. “Once the visibility improves the two umpires will inspect the conditions.”

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Test Championship 2023-25 on a high note

A pitch inspection was due at 9:30 am (0430 GMT).

The air quality in Multan was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and set to rise throughout the day, according to monitoring site IQAir.

The two-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle (2023-2025) in which Pakistan are eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.

The second Test starts from January 25, also in Multan.