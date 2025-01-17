AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Markets

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 12:04pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positive momentum with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during the first half of trading on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,856.78, an increase of 1,020.04 points or 0.9%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including NRL, PRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGP, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, ENGRO, HBL and UBL traded in the green.

“We think the market is concerned about the potential release of Imran Khan from jail, which could lead to greater political uncertainty,” said Intermarket Securities.

“Conversions at mutual funds have also slowed down. We think the market will remain range-bound at this stage, until there are fresh new triggers,” it added.

In a key development on the political front, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi on Friday were convicted in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case with the PTI founder being sentenced to 14 years in prison and a seven-year jail term handed to his wife.

On Thursday, PSX witnessed a mixed trend and, after moving in both directions, closed on a negative note as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 658.96 points, or 0.58%, to 113,836.74 points.

Globally, the tone in global stocks turned weaker on Friday as Asian shares tracked overnight losses on Wall Street. Bond yields slid amid a revival in bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June.

Japanese equities were standout underperformers, with the Nikkei on course for its worst week in three months. The yen buckled under the weight of a resurgent yen amid rising bets on a Bank of Japan rate hike next week.

Chinese stocks drew some support after official figures showed the economy expanded 5.4% in the fourth quarter year-on-year, much stronger than expected. This puts full-year 2024 growth at 5%, bang in the centre of Beijing’s target.

Mainland Chinese blue chips were up 0.3% as of 0207 GMT, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.14%.

China’s yuan strengthened slightly to 7.34 per dollar in offshore trading.

MSCI’s world index edged down 0.05%. Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

