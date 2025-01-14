AIRLINK 196.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.58%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 10:34am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the currency was hovering at 278.55 for a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

The rupee closed at 278.68 on Monday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar hung near its highest in more than two years on Tuesday as traders scale back US rate cuts in 2025 after strong economic data, while investor worries about Britain’s fiscal health kept frail sterling in the spotlight.

With President-elect Donald Trump set to step back into the White House next week, the focus has been on his policies that analysts expect will boost growth but add to price pressures.

The threat of tariffs along with the Federal Reserve’s stated measured approach to rate cuts this year have lifted Treasury yields and the dollar, putting the euro, pound, yen and yuan under pressure.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency versus six other units, was 0.16% higher at 109.59, not far from the 26-month high of 110.17 it touched on Monday.

After a blowout jobs report on Friday reinforced support for the U.S. central bank’s cautious stance toward further monetary policy easing this year, investor focus will be on the inflation report due on Wednesday.

Traders are pricing in 29 basis points of easing this year, less than the 50 basis points the Fed projected in December, when it jolted the market with its measured approach to rate cuts due to inflation worries.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped at market open on Tuesday but remained near four-month highs as Chinese and Indian buyers sought new suppliers in the wake of the Biden administration’s toughest sanctions yet on Russian oil.

Brent LCOc1 futures slipped 22 cents, or 0.27%, to $80.79 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 16 cents, or 0.2% to $78.66 a barrel.

That followed roughly 2% gains in Monday trading, after the US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas as well as 183 vessels that trade oil.

This is an intra-day update

