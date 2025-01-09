AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.89%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,894 Increased By 197.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 114,020 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,875 Decreased By -77.4 (-0.22%)
Jan 09, 2025
Markets

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2025 10:47am

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 1,100 points during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,037.34, a decrease of 1,111.11 points or 0.97%.

Across-the-board selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, NRL, OGDC, PPL, MARI, PSO, SSGC, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL traded in the red.

“We think fresh positive triggers for the market are few in the near term, while uncertainties around politics are rising,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

“Pakistan market will keep a watchful eye on the incoming US administration; some members of which have voiced concerns on Imran Khan remaining in jail,” it added.

On Wednesday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by more than 1,900 points after profit-taking in the final hours to settle at 114,148.46.

Internationally, the global bond rout that has pressured equities and boosted the safe-haven US dollar showed signs of slowing on Thursday, even as Japanese yields edged to new multi-year highs.

Selling in stocks continued though, with most Asian share indexes ticking down in early trading. The dollar was stable, while oil prices edged lower.

The greenback and US Treasury yields have gained momentum from recent signs of resilience in the economy and stickiness in inflation, which have seen market bets lowered on the amount of Federal Reserve easing this year.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials’ concern that President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and immigration policies may prolong the fight against rising prices.

Selling in Treasuries on Wednesday accelerated after a CNN report that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal levies on allies and adversaries.

Markets are only fully pricing in one 25-bps rate cut in 2025, and see around a 60% chance of a second.

All that has combined to make global stock market sentiment fragile, and Asian equities were mostly in the red early on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%, Australia’s stock benchmark slipped 0.6%, and Taiwanese shares lost 0.2%.

This is an intra-day update

